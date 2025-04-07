Measles outbreak prompts healthcare providers to stress importance of vaccines

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—What started in Texas is now affecting more than 20 states.

“It starts with what looks like a respiratory infection and it infects the eyes, nose, after a few days, it goes on to have high fever and, you know, body aches and can become really serious in especially young children,” said San Luis Obispo Public Health Spokeswoman Dr. Penny Borenstein.

More than 600 cases of measles have now been reported throughout the country.

“It's really, really horrible. It's something that could have been prevented. And here we are. We're back 100 years ago dealing with something that is was eradicated,” said Santa Barbara resident Lauren Clinton.

While immigrant communities are not coming into clinics because of fear of deportation, experts say the main case for the measles outbreak is misinformation about the vaccine.

Niraj Kay says vaccines are critical in stopping the spread of the disease, which can be fatal.

“ Ever since COVID, I think a lot of people just kind of were politicizing things that shouldn't be politicized. And I think it's just the polarity of the country. But we we got to, again, follow the science,” said the dad, who is visiting from the Bay Area with his family.”

Lauren Clinton is a mom of toddler boys. Though her kids are vaccinated against measles, she still worries.

“ What if something could happen? I have a niece that's only a few months old and she's ineligible to get the vaccine until, I think, when she turns one. So my sister is terrified,” said Clinton.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics encourages parents to talk to their doctors to get accurate information about the measles vaccine.

“We try to achieve something called herd immunity, which means the majority, the vast majority of people are protected through vaccination. In the case of measles, you have to achieve over 95% of the population to get to herd immunity,” said Dr. Borenstein.

The California Department Of Public Health says most of the U.S. measles cases are a result of international travel by people who have not been vaccinated.

“You have a responsibility to your own child, but also to all the other children that they come in contact with in school, kindergarten, playgrounds, wherever children congregate,” said Santa Barbara resident Bonnie Carroll.