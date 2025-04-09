Newest Highway 154 roundabout near Los Olivos Opens in Both Directions

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – The newest roundabout on Highway 154 has reached a major milestone in its long construction project.

Caltrans reported the roundabout, which is located near Los Olivos at the intersection of Highway 154, along with Edison Street and Baseline Avenue, is now open to travelers in both directions heading north and south.

Construction at the site is still ongoing and the west side of the intersection of Baseline Street/Edison Avenue will remain closed until all work has been completed.

The roundabout is being installed is intended to improve safety at the busy location.

According to Caltrans, the $8.7 million project is expected to be complete sometime this Spring.