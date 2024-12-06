Above average temperatures Friday, tracking Santa Ana winds next week

The marine layer moved back in Friday morning, causing areas of fog and overcast skies. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for south facing beaches through Ventura County until 9am. Clouds begin to clear by the middle of the day due to stronger offshore winds and temperatures rise. It will be a pleasant evening to head out for some beach volleyball and tennis! Highs warm into the upper 60s and mid 70s. More clouds roll in after the sun sets, so if you're headed out to the Santa Barbara Downtown tree lightning, bundle up!

Another cool and cloudy morning is expected Saturday. Offshore flow will push the clouds out by the middle of the afternoon and temperatures rise further. Saturday will be one of the warmest days of the forecast period so get outside and enjoy. The Central Coast has many events taking place including the Santa Maria Light Parade. The event kicks off at 5pm, so bring blankets and extra layers as the forecast calls for temperatrues into the low 50s around that timeframe. The Ventura County Wine Walk also begins around 4pm, where temperatures will dip down into the upper 50s as the sun sets.

The marine layer appears Sunday with areas of fog. Clouds clear in a similar pattern to previous days and skies return to mostly sunny. Temperatures cool off 3-5 degrees as onshore flow strengthens. Head out to the Santa Barbara Boat Parade but grab a jacket and some gloves as it will be a chilly evening. Our next weather pattern shift begins next week as Santa Ana winds increase. Winds will be moderate Monday but strengthen Tuesday bringing fire weather concerns. Its likely that Wind Advisories and Fire Weather Watches will be issued for Ventura County. Long range models show the possibility for rain next Friday, but this may change over the next few days.