More Dense Fog Thursday, clearing & warming above average by the evening

Another Dense Fog Advisory was prompted for the Central Coast Thursday morning until 10am. More visibility problems arise on the U.S 101 for your early morning commute. Clouds will clear in a similar fashion to the day prior, and mostly sunny skies arrive by lunch. Temperatures warm 3-8 degrees today as high pressure moves closer to the Central Coast. The entire region will be above average and temperatures warm into the 70s. Overnight lows cool into the 40s and 50s and more marine clouds and fog develop into Friday morning.

Patchy to dense fog can be expected Friday morning and clouds hold near the coasts until midday. Skies turn sunny and we begin to warm further. Highs will be 5-8 degrees above average and it will be the perfect afternoon to head to the beach! Enjoy the sunshine and make sure to have sunscreen when heading out the door. Ventura County will see a stronger offshore push causing humidity values to drop down to single digits and fire weather concerns may last through Saturday.

We hold onto warmer than average temperatures through Saturday. High pressure begins to break down and we cool off by Sunday and further cooling into next week. By Tuesday the entire areas will fall back into the 50s and 60s, so sweater weather for our northern coastline. A round of potentially strong Santa Ana winds are expected Tuesday and could last through Wednesday, likely bringing fire weather watches and warnings. The First Alert Weather Center will monitor this through the weekend.