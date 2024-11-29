Clouds & fog roll in Friday, a delightful holiday weekend ahead

Happy Friday! Most of the Central Coast is waking up to overcast skies and areas of fog. Plan your commute accordingly as some fog prone areas will see visibility below a quarter of a mile. Fog will retreat and skies turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy by the afternoon. few middle to high levels clouds stream through the area and winds stay lightly offshore. No watches, warnings or advisories are expected. Head out, enjoy some shopping and time with loved ones!

Expect more mid to high level clouds throughout the day Saturday. Offshore flow will keep temperatures warmer than average and the area will see highs reach into the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be a pleasant afternoon for a picnic or a hike! Winds pick up slightly by the evening and it may be breezy at times, but gusts stay below advisory levels.

Minimal weather pattern chances are expected through the long term forecast. Clouds and fog will be less dense each morning and temperatures rise or fall a few degrees. High pressure keeps the area dry and warmer than average. Temperatures will be above seasonal normals heading into next week.