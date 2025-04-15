Undefeated DP boys lacrosse make it back-to-back Channel League titles

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos overwhelmed Santa Barbara 16-3 to clinch their second straight Channel League boys lacrosse championship.

The Chargers are a perfect 17-0 on the regular season which concludes at San Marcos on Thursday.

DP dominated the second half by outscoring the Dons 11-0 after the break.

Dan Finneran scored a game-high 5 goals while his brother Jack Finneran and Orion Prewarski each added 4 goals.

(Orion Prewarski had a 7 point night with 4 goals and 3 assists. Entenza Design).

Connor Jackson scored all three goals for Santa Barbara who is eyeing a playoff spot as well with a 4-2 Channel League record.