Happy Thanksgiving! Tracking a warm & bright holiday weekend

Happy Thanksgiving! It was a pleasant day with highs in the 60s for most of the coverage zone. Skies were partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry weather prevailed. Overnight lows will cool into the 40s and 50s tonight with no frost or freeze alerts expected. Dense fog will arrive once again and may impact a late night or early morning commute. Plan accordingly!

Most of the area will wake up to visibility problems and dense fog Friday morning. Clouds will clear out by midday and sunshine arrives just in time for lunch. Head out and enjoy some shopping as the weather couldn't be more perfect! Winds transition to slightly offshore through the day, meaning temperatures will rise a few degrees. Expect highs to climb into the 60s and low 70s with overnight conditions cooling into the 40s and 50s. More fog arrives overnight and each morning through the holiday weekend.

Other than dense low level clouds in the morning, it will be a delightful weekend. Highs only rise or fall a few degrees and we are on auto-pilot. High pressure dominates the area, meaning that conditions will not change much through the extended forecast and we will start the new week with warmer than average temperatures and sunny skies.