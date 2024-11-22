Tracking rain this weekend

Cool temperatures are expected Friday morning, make sure to have those car warmers cranked up! Expect a mixture of sun and clouds while temperatures warm into the upper 50s and 60s. The cooling trend begins today and lasts throughout the forecast period. Grab an umbrella if you're heading out late Friday or into the weekend as a set of storms approaches the Central Cost. Some of the earliest rainfall arrives tonight in northern communities.

Rainfall amounts Friday through the weekend will be generally light. We will see the ruminants from the atmospheric river up in the Pacific Northwest, so expect a few bands of showers to track over the area. By the time showers move further south, they lose steam and impacts will be minimal. Rainfall rates will be light and near a quarter of an inch to half an inch per hour. There may be periods of locally heavier shower embedded in these widespread storms but mainly impacting higher terrain. Roads will be slick so make sure to plan accordingly and take it slow on the roads. Showers will be on and off into Saturday evening before our next larger set of storms arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will be the coolest on Saturday as a cold front passes through, so expect higher 50s and low 60s. Winds will be a problem for high profile vehicle and could make the commute on the U.S. 101 hazardous.

Another band of widespread rain arrives into Monday. This will add to our beneficial rainfall totals but could impact your workweek or travel plans for Thanksgiving week. Make sure to check on flights, roads and the location you are headed to. We begin to dry slightly into Tuesday before another set of showers arrive into Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This system could be large and impactful but timing and rainfall amounts are still up in the air. Temperatures will waver a degree or so each day and winds remain breezy throughout the extended forecast. Marine conditions stay hazardous and high waves last throughout the week.