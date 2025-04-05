Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrest 60, offer 19 more medical attention for Deltopia

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested over 60 people and offered 19 more medical attention after the events of Deltopia weekend Saturday afternoon.

Public drunkenness, festival ordinance, obstruction and a weapons violation were all reasons why people were arrested by 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Each of the 19 medical emergencies were treated by noon Saturday and official numbers on both arrests and medical emergencies will be provided sometime next week by the SBCSO.