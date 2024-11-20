Sunny & warm Wednesday, tracking a cool & wet weekend

A mini ridge of high pressure sets up over the Central Coast Wednesday. This causes temperatures to rise a few degrees and a slight offshore push. This will cause conditions to remain mild and dry. Highs warm into the 60s and low 70s with a few clouds in the sky. Winds stay light and High Surf impact beaches north of Point Conception. Overnight lows cool into the 30s and 40s.

Clouds begin to increase into Thursday. A cold front bringing rainfall will approach the area from the north. The first pulse of rainfall will be light and only add a tenth of an inch or less, staring in the evening and into Thursday night. Winds begin to pick up and may be close to advisory levels into the evening. High Surf will be a problem for west facing beaches.

All eyes will be on Friday through this weekend. The first pulse of rain arrives as early as Friday afternoon, with lighter rainfall amounts but widespread showers. The next pulse of rain arrives Saturday into Sunday with heavier rainfall expected. Shower after shower develop and cross over the viewing area heading into Monday and Tuesday, bringing rainfall rates near an inch to an inch and a half. The south facing beaches could see a large amount of rain within a short timeframe, so keep an eye on the forecast as models hone in on rainfall amounts.