Dry and mild Tuesday, tracking more rain this weekend

Gusty winds are projected through Tuesday afternoon for interior portions of the Central Coast along with the Santa Barbra South Coast. Winds could gust near 45mph, so make sure patio furniture is moved inside and decorations are strapped down securely. A High Surf Advisory goes into effect starting at noon for beaches north of Gaviota. Expect to see 10-14FT waves and dangerous swells. Winds die off and temperatures slowly rise by lunch. Sunny skies cause temperatures to warm into the low 60s and 70s. Most of the area will be below average.

Minimal change expected heading into our Wednesday. A few areas of fog and marine clouds will develop but clear out by midday. Temperatures rise by a few degrees and skies stay mostly sunny.

Our next round of rain arrives by Thursday and Friday. Our next potent cold front crosses over the areas causing an unsettled atmosphere. This front will run into warm and dry air, causing it to fall apart before it crosses over the area. Expect another round of small pop up showers and minimal rainfall, its likely that rain wont make it south of Gaviota. By Friday and into our weekend, we begin to dry out and sunshine prevails. Temperatures will stay below average and 60s are expected for most of the coverage zone.