Air quality concerns Friday, a mild weekend ahead

Winds have died down significantly and a calm weekend is on tap. The Red Flag Warning is still in effect for Ventura County but will be allowed to expire by 11am. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for areas around the Mountain fire and smoke inhalation is possible. Make sure to limit outdoor exposure and outside activities. Keep an eye on Friday Football games, some may be cancelled due to hazardous air quality values. If you have any plans in Ventura this weekend, make sure you are monitoring current air quality and keep those windows closed! Friday will be an ideal day for firefighters to gain containment as winds are now onshore. Humidity values are slowly beginning to climb due to northwest winds. Temperatures will fall a few degrees and some marine layer clouds will return. It is another chilly morning in interior portions of San Luis Obispo, a Freeze Warning is in effect with temperatures as cold as 26°. This Warning will expire by 9am.

Onshore flow and mild temperatures are expected Saturday. Minimal change with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s. More Freeze and Frost Alerts are expected for inland San Luis Obispo. Overnight lows will be dangerous for pets and plants, make sure to bring them inside! Skies turn mostly sunny, it will be a pleasant weekend and a much needed break from active weather.

Rinse and repeat conditions heading into Sunday. A few areas of clouds and fog develop and will give way to sunny skies by the afternoon. Our next weather pattern shift occurs Veterans Day into Tuesday. Another round of Santa Ana winds and fire concerns arise. This system is projected to be significantly weaker but keeping an eye on the forecast will be imperative. There is the slight chance for rain with thus next system but main focus will be the winds. The extended forecast all agree that a bigger system is on the way into late next week. Data could change, but our first significant rain storm of the season could be right around the corner.