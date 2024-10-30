A crisp and clear Wednesday, tracking a wet & windy Halloween

Expect another bitter cold morning Wednesday. A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland areas of the Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo county until 9am. Temperatures could fall into the middle 30s! It will be another slow day to warm up with some additional morning fog and cloud coverage in northern communities. A few high clouds stream through by the afternoon but mostly sunny skies win out and temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s by the beaches and middle 60s inland. Winds and surf have died down significantly and those alerts have been dropped. Overnight lows cool into the 40s and 50s.

System number two arrives on Halloween. This cold front will bring another round of gusty winds, close to advisory levels. Make sure those decorations are locked down! This front brings the chance for showers in areas north of Point Conception. This system will be low impact, any and all rainfall amounts will be into the tenths of an inch or less. Timing looks to show rainfall in the afternoon and through the overnight, so plan accordingly when heading out for trick or treating. Temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s but as soon as the sun starts to set, temperatures plummet into the 50s.

Winds taper off Friday and it will be a sunny and pleasant afternoon. Our third system arrives into Saturday bringing a more potent band of rain, high elevation snow and string winds. Chances for showers range from 40-60% and it looks to be a wet and windy weekend. Timing looks to be Saturday morning into early Sunday before drying out into the extended forecast. While this will be a more widespread storm, rain amounts look tricky, so monitor your most recent forecast when planning for the weekend.