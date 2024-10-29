Strong winds and cool temperatures arrive Tuesday

Wind reports last night show some wind prone areas with gusts of 50mph. Winds remain strong for the first half of Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the south facing beaches along with the Santa Ynez and Santa Barbra County Mountains until 11AM. These winds will be cool and may even provide a slight wind chill effect to most of the area, causing temperatures to feel cooler. With this unseasonably cold low pressure system, overnight lows fell into the middle 30s in the Salinas Valley. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9am for Paso Robles, Atascadero and the Cuyama Valley. Frost could harm plants or pets so make sure to bring them inside! Due to strong winds and a large set of swells, a Surf Advisory is in effect for SLO County beaches and SBA Central Coast beaches until 11pm. Sky cover will be generally clear in the morning as winds are strong enough to keep the marine layer from forming. Clear skies helps Santa Barbara warm into the upper 60s while most other coastline areas will be lucky to make into the upper 50s and middle 60s. Inland areas will feel the extra chilly morning temperatures with a slow and gradual rise into the upper 60s. Tuesday is one of the coolest days of the week, so bundle up!

Our next system moves into the Pacific Northwest by Wednesday. This will keep our temperatures on the cool side and winds stay breezy. Expect to see more fog and marine layer formation but all clouds giving way to sunshine by lunch. Highs slowly creep into the 60s for the entire area and it will be another cool and possibly frosty morning for the Salinas Valley. Winds will not be as strong so the perfect time to bring out those Halloween decorations!

Chances for strong wind and rain bump up Halloween as a cold front crosses over the Central Coast. Expect another round of disorganized cloud cover in the morning and strong evening winds, likely up to advisory levels. Rain chances look minimal and 10% or less, but a pop up shower is not out of the equation. We stay dry Friday with temperatures still 10 degrees below average. The next system arrives this weekend and this system already appears more potent. Rain chances are around 40-50% and winds will be another hazard.