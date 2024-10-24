Above average temperatures and sunny skies Thursday

Areas of dense fog and the marine layer moved back in Thursday morning. Expect these clouds to clear by the afternoon and temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and middle 70s by the beaches. Its still a warm day inland as cities near Cuyama and California Valley warm into the upper 80s. Winds will fully transitioned to onshore by the evening, helping temperatures dip a few degrees. It may be a blustery afternoon for San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles but still a great evening for the beach. Overnight lows dip into the 50s, fog develops along the U.S. 101 and visibility issues arise late overnight.

The steady temperature decline continues Friday into the weekend. Dense marine clouds will be present very early on and will limit warming by the coastline. Onshore winds keep the clouds by the beaches for the first half of the morning before clearing out by the afternoon. Temperatures rise into the lower 70s by the coast and 80s inland.

Clouds hang around the beaches Saturday. Clear will be minimal and will allow for temperatures to cool even further. A strong series of low pressure systems make a direct path for the Pacific Northwest, leaving the cooler air to push south. We fall into a cloudy and cool pattern and cant rule out the chance for a sprinkle. Rain amount would be very light, but cool air and winds will be more impactful.