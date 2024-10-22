Another clear & crisp Wednesday morning, feeling like summer by the afternoon

It was a warmer than average Tuesday afternoon but the perfect day to head to a pumpkin patch or an apple orchard. Offshore winds will keep the marine layer from forming tonight, although some areas of patchy fog may develop in our typical fog-prone cities. Without the clouds to trap heat at the surface, we can expect temperatures to quickly fall into the 40s and 50s overnight. If you have any late night plans, make sure to bundle up and enjoy the moon & stars!

Grab those jackets heading out Wednesday morning! Minimal marine layer formation is expected, so head out and enjoy another vibrant and color filled sunrise! By the afternoon, temperatures soar into the 70s by the beaches and 80s inland. Make sure to have sunglasses and flip flops out! Winds stay light and transition to onshore by the evening which will cool beaches a few degrees. It will be yet another chilly night with an increase in marine clouds.

Offshore winds decrease and allow some fog and marine layer formation early Thursday morning. We are tracking a system out to the west, bringing cooler temperatures and wet weather to the Pacific Northwest. This system will bring a trough through California, causing an increase in winds and clouds while cooling temperatures. This area of low pressure may bring rain into the extended forecast, this is something the First Alert Weather Center will be tracking.