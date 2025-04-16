San Marcos boys tennis is double trouble for Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos boys tennis served up revenge on Santa Barbara as they swept the last round of doubles to pull out a hard-fought 10-8 Channel League victory.

Both teams are tied for first place in league after the Royals avenged an earlier season loss to the Dons by that same 10-8 score.

San Marcos #1 singles player Carter Cotich went 3-0 for the Royals but the San Marcos doubles play was the difference going 7-2 overall.

The Royals #1 doubles team of Kyle Shaffer and Spencer Bauer went 3-0 while Owen Hennessee/Levi Reece along with Jacob Cantrell/Henry Chalen each went 2-1.

The Dons were led in singles by Beckett McManigal, Logan Cochrane and Taisei Lopez who each chalked up 2 wins apiece.

McManigal had Cotich on the ropes leading 4-1 but Cotich stormed back to win the next 5 games in a well-played match by both.