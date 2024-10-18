A crisp & chilly Friday morning, tracking weak Santa Ana winds

Overnight lows were especially chilly along the Central Coast. This is due to the passing cold front and strong overnight winds. Winds were gusty enough to push out the marine layer which leads to radiational cooling. When the clouds are not present to keep heat at the surface overnight, all heat is allowed to push up into the atmosphere, leaving us with extra cool mornings. Clouds will likely not appear today as offshore winds strengthen. This will be a weak Santa Ana wind event, causing humidity values to plummet and temperatures to rise. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s for the interior. A Red Flag warning has been issued for Ventura County as Santa Ana winds cause the concern for rapid fire spread. This warning will be allowed to expire by 6pm Saturday.

Weaker Santa Ana winds keep skies clear into Saturday. Temperatures rise further and it will be a peak heating day for most. Some inland valleys warm back into the 80s while the coastline warms into the upper 60s and mid 70s. Fire danger is still present in Ventura County, so make sure to put any bonfires out correctly. It will be a great day for beach volleyball or a nice bike ride.

We stay warmer than average Sunday through the extended forecast. Offshore winds die down by Sunday morning and fire dangers lessen. Skies will return to some cloud cover in the morning with better clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures vary only a few degrees before our next weather pattern shift into late next week.