Tracking strong winds Thursday, a warm weekend on tap

More clouds and drizzle will greet us Thursday morning. Temperatures cool a few degrees and the crisp autumn air will make it a perfect day for a walk outside. When getting ready for work or school you'll, likely want a light jacket as the clouds will be stubborn to clear yet again. Highs by the beaches warm into the 60s and it will be sweater weather for our northern communities! Winds have increased significantly behind a cold front. Most of the viewing area is underneath a Wind Advisory. These advisories may be extended but are set to drop off by 8pm this evening.

Winds start their transition to the northeast Friday. This mean that warmer offshore winds will raise temperatures and clear out clouds. Humidity values drop and a low end Santa Ana winds event occurs. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Ventura County from Friday morning through Saturday evening. Temperatures rise quickly into the 70s for the coastline and upper 80s inland. It will be a bright, blustery and dry afternoon.

Fire concerns continue Saturday as gusty Santa Ana winds draw in warmer and dry air. Temperatures rise into the 70s by the beaches and mid to upper 80s inland. Skies clear out fast and it will feel a little more like summer through Sunday. Winds taper off by Monday and Tuesday, temperatures stay a few degrees above average.