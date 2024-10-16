Gray & gloomy beaches Wednesday, tracking strong winds

Low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest and brings cooler temperatures and gusty winds with it. Highs warm into the 60s by the coastline, 70s for the inland valleys and very low 80s for the interior. Skies remain overcast for a majority of the beach communities and any clearing will be short lived. Higher elevation areas may see some misting and drizzle and low lying cities will experience patchy to dense fog. The main thing to look at with this system is winds. While currently there are no wind advisories, its likely by the evening the Central Coast will be smattered with them. A blustery and cool afternoon is expected with gusts nearing 40mph near Gaviota.

As low pressure moves south along the California and Nevada boarder winds will crank up. Expect a very breezy day with the biggest impacts near our wind prone areas, Gaviota and the South Coast. Gusts could be up to 45mph or greater and sustained winds will be near the 20mph mark. Winds may impact sky cover and clouds will be rather disorganized. Temperatures will begin to warm up as low pressure moves further towards the Four Corners region. Highs warm into the upper 60s and low 70s by the beaches and low 80s inland.

Winds take a turn to the Northeast by Friday. While this will help clear out skies, it will bring in warm and dry air. Friday through the weekend will be a weak Santa Ana wind event. While the winds will not cause much of an impact, we will see temperatures warm up and minimal marine clouds.