Seasonable, fall-like temperatures

Happy Monday! The Central Coast is waking up to dense fog and low clouds Monday morning, especially causing visibility issued for communities north of Point Conception. There is no Dense Fog Advisory in effect, but as always, practice safety measures and utilize low beams on the roads. The clouds will be slower to clear Monday because of the presence of onshore flow.

Temperatures Monday will be nice and mild, with highs along the coast in the upper 60s and low 70s. Inland areas are cooling down nicely, with highs in the upper 70s, with the exception of a few hot spots holding on to mid to low 80s as high temperatures.

The Central Coast is falling into a more seasonable, fall-like pattern. Temperatures will continue to cool into Wednesday and cloud cover will increase as a low moves on down from Alaska. It is mostly going to be rain to Oregon and Northern California, but a very light drizzle and a stray shower is possible. The system is going to fizzle and lose strength before it even reaches San Luis Obispo County.

Temperatures rebound over the weekend, with sunny skies and near normal temperatures returning to the forecast by Friday.