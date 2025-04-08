Rising temperatures Wednesday, mini heat wave

Warming continues Wednesday with coastal fog and breezy winds.

Daytime temperatures will be in the high 70s for Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, nearing 80 in San Luis Obispo and the Santa Ynez Valley, around 75 degrees in Ventura.

Early morning fog is expected along our coast but mostly clear skies prevail regionally by afternoon and winds picking up to about 15 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3am Wednesday for a portion of the Santa Barbara County South Coast near Gaviota: 20-30mph northwest winds and gusts up to 45mph possible.

The warmest weather for the week is still ahead as high pressure will peak in our area on Thursday or Friday, with coastal temps about 5 degrees up from normal and valley temps about 10 degrees above normal.

Inland areas will be in the 80s and may even reach the 90s during this warming trend.

Temperatures cool by the weekend back into the 60s.