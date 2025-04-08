Skip to Content
News

Youthclusive prepare to rally for arts

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
New
Published 4:40 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Local student, parents and educators and members of a group called Youthclusive plan to hold a Rally for the Arts at 5 p.m. outside the Santa Barbara Unified School District office.

Many are young musicians who hope to send a message to the Santa Barbara Unified School Board.

This isn't the first time they have rallied outside the regular meeting and may not be the last.

Cuts to music-related education are not on tonight's agenda, but rally participants, including Naomi Jane Voigt, can speak during public comments.

She recently participated in another rally near Stearns Wharf.

Some student singers and musicians would like to administrative costs to be cut in order to keep music related education staffed.

Your News Channel will have more on the rally and school board meeting on tonight's news.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content