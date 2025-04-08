Youthclusive prepare to rally for arts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Local student, parents and educators and members of a group called Youthclusive plan to hold a Rally for the Arts at 5 p.m. outside the Santa Barbara Unified School District office.

Many are young musicians who hope to send a message to the Santa Barbara Unified School Board.

This isn't the first time they have rallied outside the regular meeting and may not be the last.

Cuts to music-related education are not on tonight's agenda, but rally participants, including Naomi Jane Voigt, can speak during public comments.

She recently participated in another rally near Stearns Wharf.

Some student singers and musicians would like to administrative costs to be cut in order to keep music related education staffed.

Your News Channel will have more on the rally and school board meeting on tonight's news.