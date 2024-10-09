Cooling further Wednesday, tracking an autumn like pattern this week

Expect a cool and overcast Wednesday morning. Fog is much lighter now that high pressure is further out of the coverage zone, we expect some fog-prone areas to still experience visibility issues in the morning. Onshore flow will keep the marine layer present until the middle of the day. Sunny skies appear by the evening and fall-like temperatures arrive. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s by the beaches, 80s for inland valleys and 90s for the deep interior.

Its a mild and autumn Thursday on tap! A mini ridge of high pressure brings tons of clouds so expect a gloomy day and minimal clearing. Temperatures remain within a degree or two of the day prior but winds pick up. The Central Coast will be very breezy by the evening but just below advisory levels.

Rinse and repeat conditions Friday. Clouds will blanket the coast for most of the day and temperatures only vary by a few degrees. More sunshine is on the way into the weekend! High pressure will exit by Friday afternoon and better clearing is expected through Saturday and Sunday. Winds die down and we return to a pleasant, stagnant weather pattern.