A cooler & cloudy Tuesday morning, tracking an above average week

Overcast skies blanket the beaches Tuesday morning. Some areas will develop patchy fog and may see visibility issues. Fog will be less dense than previous days and clears quickly. The marine layer sticks around the beaches for the first half of the morning before retreating back to the ocean. Temperatures fall a few degrees and most of the area returns closer to normal. The excessive heat is finally over, we begin to fall into a stagnant weather pattern. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s by the beaches, 80s for inland valleys and 90s for the interior.

Minimal change Wednesday. The Central Coast is stuck between high and low pressure, meaning rinse and repeat conditions. Expect cloudy and cooler. Fog will be less of a problem, except for the typical fog prone areas. Skies turn sunny by midday and temperatures are within a degree or so of Tuesday. Winds pick up Wednesday, we could see advisory level sundowner winds by the evening.

A ridge moves in Thursday bringing additional cloud coverage. Expect overcast skies and minimal clearing. Copy and paste conditions throughout the weekend. Temperatures rise or fall by a degree or two all the way through the extended forecast. Sky cover will be similar as cloudy mornings and clear evenings are expected. Winds pick up Wednesday but stay light enough not to cause any advisories.