A mild Monday by the beaches, toasty inland

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am for most coastal areas Monday. Expect to see visibility under a quarter of a mile or less along with misting and drizzle. Clouds will be slow to clear with the sun breaking through mid afternoon. By the evening we can expect mostly clear skies but the marine layer will likely lurk off the coastal waters. Inland areas will be sweltering hot, prompting an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory. Expect temperatures into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and upper 80s and 90s inland. High pressure over Arizona will cause one last day of heat, so these heat alerts drop by 8pm. Overnight fog and clouds return.

Expect overcast skies and patchy fog Tuesday morning. Fog along with misting and drizzle will ease up Tuesday as high pressure moves out of the area. This is because the temperature inversion will be weaker, promoting less favorable conditions for dense fog to form. The marine layer will hang around until late afternoon before clearing. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s and 70s by the beaches. Highs climb into the 70s and 80s inland.

The cooling trend kicks off Wednesday. Most of the area will see a 5-8 degree temperature drop. High pressure has left the area and onshore flow has returned. We stay above average but slightly cooler for the rest of the week. Enjoy!