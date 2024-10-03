One last day of heat and fire concerns, tracking an above average weekend

Onshore flow increases meaning temperatures will cool off Thursday. Expect to see clouds hang around for another few hours as well, but mostly sunny skies appear by late midday. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s, 90s and triple digits inland. Heat Alerts remain, the Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will be allowed to expire by 8pm. The Red Flag Warning will also expire by 8pm, so fire dangers diminish heading into the weekend.

Friday will be more mild and pleasant. Onshore flow continues to cool temperatures off a few degrees. Clouds will stick around for an additional hour or so, similar clearing pattern to Thursday. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and upper 80s inland. Winds will be light throughout the evening.

Saturday will be above average with a few clouds and areas of fog to start. Our next wave of heat arrives Sunday as a new area of high pressure builds in. This will cause temperatures to skyrocket back to 90s and triple digits inland. We will likely rise into the middle to upper 80s in Santa Barbara. More watches and warnings will be issued for the day. By Monday and Tuesday of next week, we begin to cool back off again.