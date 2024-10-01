Fog blankets the beaches, temperatures soar Tuesday

High pressure brings hot and dry air to the Central Coast. This will be our next wave of heat, causing temperatures to soar above average. With the heatwave, fog is typical each morning by the beaches and another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am. The marine layer will shield the coasts from most of the excessive heat but clouds will give way by lunchtime. Highs in Santa Barbara warm into the 80s and it will be the warmest beach area. Most other coastal cities warm into the 60s and 70s. Interior areas soar into the upper 90s and triple digits.

Heat and fire safety will be vital Wednesday, as this is projected to be the hottest day of the week. My projections show Paso Robles will heat up to 105 degrees. Inland areas have no clouds or fog to limit the warming trend and will be around 10-15 degrees above average. Beaches will luck out again with foggy mornings but as soon as the fog clears, the sun warms us up quickly. Sundowner winds will be likely near the Gaviota Coast. Humidity values will plummet to dangerously low levels, meaning with the heat, wind and dry air cause the concern for rapidly spreading fires.

The heat hangs around until Thursday. Friday into the weekend, high pressure begins to break down and onshore flow returns. This will bring our temperatures down a few degrees and we fall into the upper 60s and 70s by Saturday. The weekend will be perfect with some cloudy mornings and clear evenings.