Dense Fog Advisory Monday morning, ending the month with above average temperatures

High pressure from the Bay area strengthens Monday and causes temperatures to soar. The temperature inversion, or warm air aloft, causes beach communities to wake up to dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all coastal communities except for the Gaviota Cost. While there is no advisory in place, it is still likely we will see visibility below a mile in this area. The fog will clear by 9am, and the advisory will expire. The marine layer will keep the beaches from experiencing the extreme heat but temperatures will rise another 5-8 degrees. Highs climb into the upper 70s and 80s by the beaches and 90s inland. Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be a great day for the pool or the beach!

We rise a few more degrees Tuesday, this will likely be one of the hottest days of the forecast. Expect well above average temperatures throughout the entire viewing area. We will wake up to more dense fog and possibly another Dense Fog Advisory, which will keep temperatures by the beaches pleasant. Wind will be calm but will pick up overnight near the Gaviota Coast.

Staying toasty Wednesday! More morning fog and visibility problems and clear and hot afternoons. We begin our slow decline in temperatures on Thursday. By the weakened we will actually be a few degrees below average.