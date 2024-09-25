Dense coastal clouds, cooling inland temperatures Wednesday

Dense fog and marine clouds crept back into the forecast area last night and will produce drizzle and visibility problems Wednesday. We will hold onto the clouds for an additional hour or so, by lunch you can expect to see the clouds scatter out. A handful of beach areas may see no clearing at all. Mostly sunny skies prevail in Santa Barbara and it will be a great evening for a walk by the beach. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s and 90s inland.

Thursday will look very similar and misty in the morning. Some beaches may not clear but Santa Barbara's coast will see the sun by mid afternoon. Only a degree or so difference in temperatures and winds stay light. Overnight low clouds and fog develop and visibility will be a problem.

We begin to see faster clearing and less cloud coverage Friday. Clearing skies and average temperatures follow through the weekend. We will only rise or fall a degree or so each day, so no noticeable temperature changes. Stagnant weather continues into next week and appears to be the pattern for the extended forecast.