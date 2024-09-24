Another gloomy morning, tracking stubborn clouds

Clouds formed overnight and stick to the beaches Tuesday morning. Expect visibility problems and misting and drizzle early in the morning. An eddy has spun up off the coast, negating dense fog formation near the south facing beaches. With this in place, we can expect very slow clearing for most coastal communities. Some beaches may not clear at all and the clouds helps temperatures stay near or below average. Interior areas have no cloud formation and sunshine will warm temperatures into the 70s and 80s, above average for this time.

More clouds arrive Wednesday morning with a similar and stubborn clearing pattern. We gradually taper off temperature wise as onshore flow increases and clouds inhibit warming. Dense fog and patchy morning drizzle is expected, so plan accordingly and bundle up! Traveling along the 101 may be hazardous, so allow for extra time to make it to your destination.

A stagnant weather pattern is expected to end our workweek. More of the same, cloudy morning skies, minimal clearing by the beaches and average conditions inland. Winds stay light throughout the entire forecast period. Enjoy a pleasant weekend as clouds begin to decrease and more sunshine appears.