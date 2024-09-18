Tracking rain chances Wednesday, staying soggy Thursday

A chilly upper level low moves down the West Coast Wednesday. This brings clouds, cooler temperatures and the chance for rain. Skies remain clear for the first half of the day and will increase closer to dinner time. Highs climb into the 60s and low 70s by the beaches. Mid to upper 70s can be expected inland. This storm system is moving slower than originally expected, meaning wet weather will be delayed and most rain occurs Thursday. Rain chances increase by the evening and Northern Counties will be impacted first. Rain amounts will be less than a quarter of an inch in the mountains and less than a tenth of an inch by the coasts. All misting and drizzle will be short lived, thunderstorms may develop and cause locally heavy periods of rain, but showers will be fast moving.

Grab those sweaters! Thursday will be even cooler as the core of the low pressure system passes directly over the Central Coast, it will be the coolest day of the extended forecast. Highs climb into the 50s and 60s by the beaches and upper 60s for the interior. Winds stay onshore and will be very blustery, high profile vehicles take caution. Rain chances increase to 60% and models show more strong showers inland, near the Kern County line. Areas closer to California Valley may see half an inch of rain while the coasts will miss out on most of the action.

Cooler and cloudy conditions persist through Friday. Rain chances hold out at 20% for most of the area but then we begin to dry out by the evening with clearing skies. Winds die down significantly and a large warming trend begins just in time for the weekend.