Falling into a cool weather pattern Friday into the weekend, tracking rain chances Monday

Expect another mild and pleasant day Friday. Onshore flow has weakened a little bit and winds remain light. Temperatures stay 5-10 degrees below average and highs climb into the 60s and 70s by the beaches, interior areas warm into the 80s. Most beach communities will be greeted by cloud coverage this morning. Sunny skies by the afternoon and a great day to have lunch or dinner outside!

Rinse and repeat Saturday with temperatures cooling off a few more degrees. Our next low pressure system begins its way to the West Coast. We have a 10% chance of rain starting Saturday, but models show mostly dry conditions and sunny skies by the evening. We cant rule out a light drizzle up in higher elevations! Winds become breezy, nearing 20mph near the Gaviota Cost and 10-20mph inland.

More dense clouds form Sunday, due to strong onshore flow and very cool conditions. Clouds will be extra slow to clear and drizzle is possible. We cool off further and the entire area will be 5-15 degrees below normal. This unseasonably cold low pressure system will make it feel like fall! The system moves into the Bay Area by Monday, this is when we begin to see the main impacts. While this is a low impact system, we will cool off further, see an increase in cloud cover and our rain chances jump to 30%. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw misting and drizzle in different pockets of the beaches by Monday morning! Rain amount still look light and showers will be fast moving. Grab out those jackets and sweaters! We dry out by Tuesday and see out chances fall back to 10%. The next system arrives Wednesday into Thursday and could bring yet another chance of misting and drizzle, although it is too far out to say for certain. We may be fall into a cool and rainy pattern in no time!