A mild Thursday on tap, tracking cooler temperatures and light showers this weekend

Winds were strong enough to keep the marine layer from forming Wednesday night. We may have a few hours of sunshine this morning before the winds die down and the marine layer moves in. Clouds will disappear by midday and it will be a pleasant evening. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s for the beaches and 80s inland. The entire area should be at or below average.

More clouds appear Friday and temperatures cool further. Similar clearing pattern and sunny skies warm temperatures into the 60s and low 70s by the coastal waters. Interior areas warm into the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds may be blustery at times, possibly up to advisory levels.

Our next potent low pressure system arrives Saturday. This brings the slight chance for showers and light rainfall. It's possible that the clouds will clear and we stay dry, but higher terrain areas may see a misting or drizzle. Sunday night into Monday is when our chances move up to 30%. Light and fast moving showers occur throughout the day. Impacts will be minimal but Monday will be the coolest of the extended forecast with temperatures falling 5-15 degrees below average. Our chances drop down to 10% by Tuesday with another low pressure system, on the way.