A tranquil Tuesday, cooler & cloudy pattern returns Wednesday

Winds allowed for the marine layer to move in Tuesday morning, but clouds cleared out rapidly and temperatures still soared into the 70s and 80s by the beach. Tuesday was the last day of heat before a more calm and stagnant weather pattern rears its head. Overnight more clouds will develop and dense fog will greet most coastal beaches early Wednesday morning.

Clouds hold in place until the middle of the day, visibility will be a concern when headed to work or school. Stronger onshore flow may hold clouds in northern counties and temperatures will drop. Expect to see a 5-8 degree temperature difference for most areas and close to a 10 degree drop inland. It will be a mild and pleasant afternoon. Winds stay calm and continue in the onshore trend through the rest of the week.

We cool off further Thursday. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s by the beaches as the interior protions of the Central Coast warm into the 80s. This will be a pleasant drop from the start of the workweek and a great day for a barbecue or heading out for a bike ride! Rinse and repeat conditions through the weekend with minimal temperatures changes. The only difference will be the density and range of cloud cover each morning.