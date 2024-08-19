Skip to Content
Heating up just in time for back to school, Monday August 19th forecast.

A ridge of high pressure begins to build Monday and Tuesday meaning temperatures rise. This will be the next mini heatwave, although temperatures will not be impressive. Highs inland will reach above triple digits, nothing they cant handle. Beaches stay pleasant into the 70s and 80s with a handful of 60s closer to San Luis Obispo County. Sundowner winds crank back up overnight and should be similar to last week, just below advisory levels.

The warming trend continues Tuesday and it will likely be the hottest day. Highs rise above average for most of the area and it will be notably warmer than the previous weekend. Hydrate and avoid strenuous activities during peak heating hours. Less cloud cover is expected in the morning, although some fog prone areas may have patchy fog for a small portion of the morning. More gusty winds occur near the Gaviota Coast, minimal impact expected as they will be close but not quite meeting advisory criteria.

We cool off a few degrees Wednesday. The more noticeable cooling trend begins Thursday through the second half of the week. Sundowner winds taper off and more marine layer influence arises. Dense clouds should greet the beaches each morning, possibly producing mist in the most dense areas.

