Lucio Sedeno of Oxnard charged with assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, and failure to update sex offender registration Wednesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, Lucio Sedeno of Oxnard was charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting a peace officer causing serious bodily injury, and failure to update his annual sex offender registration.

Sedeno also faces two special allegations, that he caused great bodily injury while committing a felony and that his actions constituted a serious felony offense added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

Sedeno made his first court appearance on April 9, where he pled not guilty to all charged counts and he is next due in court for an early disposition conference on April 18, 2025, in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On April 7, 2025, Oxnard Police Officers responded to a family dispute stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Officers learned after their arrival on the scene that Sedeno had allegedly assaulted a family member and was out of compliance with his sex offender registration requirements shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Sedeno refused to comply with directions from officers and walked away from the scene detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, when an officer attempted to take him into custody, Sedeno allegedly picked up a large shard of glass and slashed the officer resulting in injury to the officer.

The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and Sedeno was eventually taken into custody stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"This case underscores the dangers our law enforcement officers face in the line of duty," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "We will vigorously prosecute those who threaten our public safety officers and cause harm to members of our community."

Sedeno remains in custody with bail set at $80,000 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.