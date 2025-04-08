Oxnard man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after slashing officer’s jaw with glass

OXNARD, Calif. – A 34-year-old Oxnard man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after fleeing from police following a violent family dispute on Astoria Place and using a piece of glass to slash an officer's jaw Monday.

On April 7, at 2:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to a family dispute in the 1600 block of Astoria Place stated a press release from the Oxnard Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered that a 34-year-old Oxnard man had battered a family member and was out of compliance with California Penal Code 290's Sex Offender Registry conditions shared the Oxnard Police Department.

The 34-year-old fled the scene on foot and officers gave chase detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

During the chase, the 34-year-old grabbed a piece of glass and slashed at pursuing officers noted the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, one officer ended up with a one-inch scar on their jaw from the attack, but was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The 34-year-old Oxnard man was arrested and booked on multiple crimes including assault with a deadly weapon and PC 290 violations explained the Oxnard Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.