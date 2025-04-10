Skip to Content
Pismo Beach Businesses look to benefit after city is ranked Best Small Coastal Town in the Nation

Published 11:40 am

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Pismo Beach businesses are banking the city's recent place atop a national poll of best small coastal cities in the nation will attract more visitors to the popular tourist destination.

This week, Pismo Beach was named the number one "Best Coastal Small Town in America" in USA TODAY’s 2025 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

"This honor belongs to our entire community," said Gordon Jackson, the Director of Tourism and Events for the Pismo Beach Conference and Visitors Bureau. "Our friendly locals and vibrant downtown make Pismo Beach the Classic California coastal experience, and we’re thrilled to share it with the world."

The honor comes two years after Pismo Beach earned a third place ranking in the same readers poll and a second place showing seven years earlier in 2018.

Pismo Beach wasn't the only San Luis Obispo County city to earn a place on this year's top 10 list.

Morro Bay finished in fifth place in the poll, trailing only Pismo Beach, as well as Cedar Key, Florida, Castine, Maine and Bar Harbor, Maine.

According to USA Today, the national recognition celebrates the beauty and spirit of coastal communities. 

With Pismo Beach ranked first, businesses in the city are looking to cash in with what is hoped will be a boost in additional visitors coming to town after seeing the poll.

