Stuck between high pressure and low pressure Friday, tracking cooler conditions this weekend

We have a series of weather pattern shifts over the next 3 days. It will be another clear morning in Santa Barbara with breezy conditions Friday. Winds die down by midday and will not be an issue into the weekend. Highs in the 70s and 80s are expected for the South Coast communities. Interior areas make a run for the upper 80s and 90s.

Temperatures begin to cool Saturday as winds increase. Onshore flow will help the dense fog and marine clouds to form and overcast skies are to be expected by the coast. This will inhibit temperatures from rising too quickly and most of the area will cool 5-10 degrees. Expect 60s and 70s for beaches and 80s inland.

Sunday will be a gloomy start with clouds exiting quickly. Temperatures will rise or cool within a few degrees and winds look light. High pressure arrives Monday, just in time for back to school! Highs climb into the 70s and 80s and skies stay sunny.