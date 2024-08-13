Sunny skies and mild conditions Tuesday

South facing beaches will wake up to clear skies once again Tuesday morning. Due to gusty sundowner winds, the marine layer struggles to form although we could see a thin layer over the waters. North of Point Conception we expect patchy to dense fog with visibility issues and misting. Highs climb into the upper 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s and 90s inland. No triple digits!

Temperatures warm a few degrees Wednesday as onshore flow backs off. Skies stay mostly clear for Santa Barbara while northern counties see some more cloud cover. Winds pick up and strengthen right around advisory levels. High profile vehicles must take caution when driving through the Gaviota Pass. Temperatures warm up a few degrees and Santa Barbara will warm into the 80s! We may battle with triple digit temperatures inland as well!

Thursday will be pleasant and warmer with temperatures rising close to seasonal averages. Minimal difference is forecasted with cloud cover throughout the weekend. Minimal temperatures differences are expected as we slightly cool off into the weekend.