Excessively hot temperatures inland, pleasant beaches Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! This will be the hottest day of August so far with scorching temperatures inland and above average beaches. We're tracking strong onshore flow into the evening, so beaches will be quick to warm but then will cool right back off as northwesterly flow accelerates. Gusty sundowner winds occur by the Gaviota Coast, not quite up to advisory levels but just below.

A dramatic cooling trend begins Wednesday, some temperatures could fall 5-10 degrees. This will be a needed break from the heat for the inland areas and may not be as noticeable by the beaches. More fog and cloud cover develop early in the morning and will clear by the middle of the day.

We cool off even further Thursday. Friday into the weekend looks to have minimal change other than a slight jump in temperatures on Saturday. This is due to onshore flow weakening, most areas will see only a 5 degree difference or so. Into next week, we expect minimal change. Stratus clouds and stronger onshore flow will keep temperatures below average to start our Monday.