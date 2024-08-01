The heat is on Thursday

A Dense Fog Advisory goes into effect Thursday morning for most of the coasts and valleys. Your morning commute may be impacted with visibility rates of a quarter mile or less. These will be very hazardous driving conditions, so take it slow as you head out to work. The advisory will expire by 9am or sooner, so clouds should clear out relatively quickly. Monsoonal moisture will bring mid to high level clouds and most of the area will be partly cloudy. This added moisture will also bring the threat of thunderstorms in higher terrain south of Point Conception. Locally heavy rain and even dry lightning are possible, these storms could produce strong winds as well. High pressure brings warmer temperatures by the coasts. Highs will be a few degrees above average to start the month of August, 60s and 70s by the coast, 80s in the valleys and 90s and triple digits inland. With the heat, stronger winds and possibility of dry lightning a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect starting at noon for inland areas of the Central Coast.

Expect another gray and gloomy Friday morning. Clouds should clear in a similar pattern to the previous day and some mid to high level clouds will appear. Monsoonal moisture will bring a lesser threat of showers to higher terrain but cannot rule out the possibility of rain. Temperatures warm up further and sweltering conditions are expected inland. Most of the interior will be 5-10 degrees above average.

Marine layer influences continue Saturday. Monsoonal moisture will diminish as high pressure continues to move West. Temperatures skyrocket into the weekend and most of the interior will be 5-10 degrees above average. Dangerously hot conditions continue well into next week.