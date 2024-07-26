Cooling trend begins Friday and temperatures fall below average this weekend

The cooling trend is officially here! Dense fog and marine layer cover the Central Coast Friday morning. Low clouds may be slower to clear for the first half of the morning but mostly sunny skies are to be expected by midday. Temperatures will cool off anywhere from 5-15 degrees in some areas! Much needed relief for the interior as temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. Coasts will warm into the 60s and 70s by the beaches. Gusty Winds begin around 3pm by the Gaviota Coast again. Gusts could range from 45-50mph and begin to die down by Saturday morning.

More clouds and fog roll in Saturday. It will be another dreary and cooler start to the day as clouds inhibit warming and onshore flow strengthens. Highs cool off even further and it will be a rather mild day along the beaches. Its a great day for a bike ride and a hike!

Sunday looks to be the coolest day of the workweek. More clouds and fog stick to the beaches and highs will actually be a few degrees below average. Not much of a change is expected Monday through the first half of next week. Temperatures will slowly rebound back to above average by Wednesday and Thursday. Enjoy!