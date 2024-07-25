One last day of heat Thursday, cooling into the weekend

High pressure keep things toasty inland and above average temperatures near the beach. We have one more day of heat to get through before the cooldown arrives. Coastal fog will keep beaches pleasant and highs warm into the 60s and 70s for the day. Interior areas will still be toasty and temperatures will be right around the same, 80s, 90s and possible triple digits. Strong winds by the Gaviota coast will be something to monitor. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 3pm and will expire at 6am Friday.

The cooling trend begins Friday. The heatwave will officially end and temperatures fall back to normal for the entire area. Southwesterly flow and weakening high pressure cause temperatures to fall, but this setup will be short lived. The cooldown will be felt the most for inland areas as they start their decline into the upper 80s and 90s. Coasts will cool off a few degrees as onshore flow strengthens. This will mean that clouds may linger for a few more hours by the immediate coast.

Temperatures ease further Saturday. Some fog and cloud cover develop in the morning but will clear by the middle of the day. Temperatures warm into the 80s inland and will be right around average by the coasts, if not a few degrees below average for areas north of Point Conception. Expect to see highs climb into the middle 60s and 70s. The cooling trend does not last for long as we warm right back up into the middle of next week.