Blazing heat inland this weekend

Happy Friday! Dense fog developed in Santa Barbara and through most if the beach communities early in the morning. Clouds will disappear by the middle of the day and its pretty much copy and paste conditions now through the first half of next week. The only real difference will be the slight temperature fluctuations and the addition of monsoonal moisture. Theres less than a 10% chance of thunderstorm development, but we cant rule out the possibility in higher terrain. Dry lightning may also impact the forecast bringing heightened fire concerns. Highs inland reach triple digits and will be dangerously hot the further in you travel. Beaches warm into the upper 60s and mid to high 70s. Gusty winds by the Gaviota Coast occur each night through Monday, high profile vehicles take caution.

Similar setup and cloud cover Saturday. Expect mostly clear skies by the evening, slightly warmer temperatures and breezy sundowner winds. While winds may be blustery at times, they will not be up to advisory standards. It will be a busy day at the beach as inland communities may want to escape the heat!

Sunday still looks to be copy and paste. The main idea will be the heat but we will also be tracking humid and muggy conditions due to the monsoonal moisture. Temperatures appear to be 5-15 degrees above normal and there may be a few high level clouds passing after the marine layer disappears. The heat continues through Wednesday but the good news is that data shows the heatwave ending by the start of August!