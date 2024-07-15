Tracking cooler than average temperatures Monday

Most of the beaches wake up to clouds and fog Monday morning. Viability may be a concern so make sure to drive extra slowly as you head out the door. Onshore flow remains strong but most areas will have great clearing and sunshine by the evening. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s and 90s inland. There are no watches, warnings or advisiories. Its a perfect summer likely day on tap. Head out and enjoy.

More clouds are expected Tuesday morning but the sun peaks out by the middle of the day and mostly sunny skies are likely by the evening. Temperatrues cool even further and it will be the coolest day of the workweek! It's a perfect evening for a bike ride or a run out by the beach!

It will be a foggy Wednesday morning as onshore flow remains strong. High pressure builds in and moves towards the forecast area, meaning temperatures begin to rise again. By Thursday and Friday temperatures soar above average. Another round of Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be issued for the interior areas. Triple digit temperatures and a prolonged heatwave into the weekend are likely. Its possible that this heatwave could extend into next week! It will be a great weekend to travel to the coast! Onshore flow remains strong b y the beaches, meaning temperatures only change by a few degrees. Clouds struggle to clear by the end of the week, keeping more mild temperatures.