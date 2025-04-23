San Marcos wins playoff beach volleyball battle against Oaks Christian

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Royals had the finishing touch.

San Marcos High School edged Oaks Christian 3-2 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 first round playoff match.

Tied at 2 the Royals #3 team of Charlotte Hastings and Paige Hoadley won the decisive match 21-16, 24-22.

The San Marcos #1 duo of Josie Gamberdella and Cora Loomer won their match in straight sets 22-20 and 21-18 against a team of Jade Mape and Hailey Wilson.

The Royals first win of the day came from the #4 pairing of Lila Westmacott and Isla McClintock.

They outlasted the Lions team of Paige Hansen and Ellie Hallinan 23-21, 19-21, 15-8.

The Royals move into the quarterfinals on April 29th against either Redondo Union/Newport Harbor.