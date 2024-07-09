Heat Alerts and Red Flag Warning issued

The extended heat wave for inland and mountain areas continues for most of this work week as well. Temperatures on Tuesday will be warmer than Monday, with weakening on shore flow and the stubborn heat dome remaining parked over the region. Temperatures along the coast will be mild, with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the low 80s, whereas temperatures inland will sit in the triple digits for the next several days.

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended to Saturday for most of the region, excluding the coastline. It will expire at 9pm Saturday evening. A Heat Advisory is currently in effect and expires at 10am Tuesday morning. It is important to practice heat safety at this time — do not spend an extended period of time outdoors, drink plenty of water, and do not leave animals or young children in hot vehicles.

Monday's Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. It will be in effect from 3pm Tuesday afternoon until 3am Wednesday morning. Relative humidity will be between 5%-10% and Sundowner winds will be between 35-45 mph. If a fire were to be ignited, it would rapidly spread in these conditions.

Temperatures remain warm for the rest of the week, with some heat relief expected by Friday and into the weekend, but highs will remain above seasonal average.