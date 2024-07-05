Record breaking temperatures Friday and into the weekend

Winds were strong enough to keep the marine layer out of the city but clouds formed right around the beaches and near the pier in Santa Barbara on the 4th of July evening. Some areas saw marine layer impacts with their fireworks. Areas north of Point Conception will wake up clouds covering the sky Friday. It should be another day of quick clearing and temperatures rising fast.

All focus is on Friday. Record breaking temperatures are expected for multiple areas throughout the Central Coast. The entire region will be 5-20 degrees above average and some temperatures could jump 20+ degrees compared to Thursday. Dangerous levels of heat are expected and could be fatal if not cautious. Overnight lows only cool into the 70s inland, so minimal heat relief into the overnight hours. Fire safety will be vital as well, humidity values plummet to dangerously dry conditions. This mixed with breezy winds and hot temperatures creates the perfect conditions for fires to start and to spread rapidly.

Onshore flow strengthens slightly Saturday. This means a little more cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures. The differences between Friday and Saturday will be minimal and only a few degrees difference temperature wise. Sunny skies prevail and a beautiful but hot evening is on tap.

Sunday looks to be a more noticeable cooling trend. Temperatures will still soar 5-15 degrees above average. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s by the beaches while 80s and 90s are expected inland. Monday through the first half of next week will be toasty, with some marine layer influence.